Michelle Gerrard and Stephen Meldrum are the lucky couple chosen for the ‘Mercat Marriage’ which will take place in the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy this October.

The ceremony will be held as part of the Mercat’s first large wedding fayre this autumn with stalls and activities spread throughout the mall.

The Wedding & Events Fantasia event is free and scheduled to take place over two days on October 22 and 23. It will feature 50 suppliers from all walks of the wedding and events industry.

Julie Anderson from the Dean Park Hotel - which has offered a wedding reception to the competition winners - pictured with Lisa Ferguson. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Michelle and Stephen were nominated by son Ben, with Michelle finding out on-air on Kirkcaldy Community Radio (K107fm) on Friday afternoon.

The competition was organised between the radio station, LJ Events by lj and the Mercat Shopping Centre to offer the opportunity of a wedding with a difference.

With the support of multiple local vendors, the competition sought nominations for a couple who have been unable to get married, or faced significant challenges in doing so, not just due to the pandemic but also extending to financial, health or other reasons.

The full package will see the provision of a celebrant for a legally binding ceremony on Saturday, October 23, the donation of the wedding dress, kilt hire, hair and make-up, bridal footwear, photographer, piper, wedding cake and favours, marriage licence and a reception at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy.

Picture, from left to right: Lisa Ferguson (LJ Events by lj), the winning couple Michelle Gerrard and Stephen Meldrum, Alex Airnes (K107fm) , Alasdair Irving (Mercat Shopping Centre).

Lisa Ferguson, The owner of LJ Events by lj, said: “The idea came to me about a week into the Fantasia planning whilst chatting to a friend of mine.

"I thought if we had all these fantastic suppliers all under one roof, wouldn’t it be amazing to offer a couple who would love to be married a chance to do so?

"We were looking for couples who have had a tough time of it and would never have the means to do so, to give them the opportunity to win an actual wedding ceremony.

“We received so many worthy nominations, and Stephen and Michelle are deserved winners. I can’t wait to help them plan their big day. ”

Alasdair Irving, Mercat shopping centre director, said: “We realised the potential of a wedding fair back in May, as another footfall generator for the town centre, along with our monthly craft markets, comic cons, and soon-to-be farmers markets.

“We searched for an organiser, and found Lisa. The fact she was a local lass appealed greatly to us.

"She has a black book of contacts of all things wedding-related, and has already arranged other great events. The in-house wedding idea was all Lisa- and what a great idea!”

He added: “We can’t wait to welcome Michelle and Stephen on their wedding day.”

Alex Airnes, press, programming and promotions for K107fm, said: “For these businesses to then pull together and look to offer a wedding to a couple who might not be able to get married otherwise, is a tremendous gesture. Speaking to Michelle on-air, and hearing just a little of her story, shows a couple who deserve to win.

"The station is proud to play a part in their journey towards married life.”

