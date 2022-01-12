Fife couple’s Beatrix Potter collection features on STV antiques show Clear Out Cash In

A Fife couple are set to feature in a new antiques series on STV.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 2:55 pm

Wendy Taylor and her long-term partner Neil Lea will appear on Clear Out Cash In, which follows antiques expert and auctioneer Angus Ashworth as he travels across Scotland in the search for unusual antiques and collectibles to sell for profit at auction.

The couple, from New Gilston, appear on the show which broadcasts tonight (January 12), with a collection of over 150 Beatrix Potter character figurines, which have not been taken out of their boxes for over 20 years.

They came from Wendy’s mother, a keen collector who passed everything onto her grandchildren when she died 10 years ago.

Wendy Taylor and her Neil Lea with antiques expert and auctioneer Angus Ashworth

Wendy says: "My mum used to phone my kids up at the weekend and say, 'I'm going to a coffee morning, who's coming with me?' - or they’d go to a jumble sale or an antique fayre, and of course, nobody came home without buying something! “

Angus, who also stars in BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip, took a particular interest in Wendy and Neil’s collection.

He tells the couple: "There's quite a legacy from Beatrix Potter. The figures are worth between £5 and £15 a piece - however some are a bit rarer than others.

The couple's Beatrix Potter figurines

“Duchess from The Pie and the Patty-Pan is a bit rarer. If your Duchess had a bouquet of flowers, it would have been £400 to £600! Nevertheless, it's still a fantastic collection."

Clear Out Cash In broadcasts tonight at .8:00pm and viewers can watch the series so far on STV Player.

