Fife COVID related deaths revealed in latest weekly figures
There were nine more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Fife.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 892 people had died in the area by Sunday August 7– up from 883 the week before.
They were among 15,355 deaths recorded across Scotland.
Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.
Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.