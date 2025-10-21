Fife drivers over 60 urged to attend roadshow for driving skills and tips

A national drive MoT roadshow is coming to Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland initiative comes to Caulders Garden Centre in Cupar as part of a Scotland-wide tour. It is at the venue from October 27-29 as part of a Fitness to Drive campaign, encouraging local drivers aged 60 and over to reflect on their driving skills and take steps to stay safe and confident behind the wheel.

Transport Scotland data show a continuing trend towards increasing numbers of casualties aged 60 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than 850,000 drivers in this age group in Scotland, the campaign highlights the importance of recognising changes that can come with age and taking simple, practical steps to address them. These include booking regular eye examinations, reducing night-time driving, avoiding busy junctions at peak hours, and refreshing driving skills with a mature driving review.

From left: Michael McDonnell, Director, Transport Scotland; Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport; Stewart Mackie, Regional Road Safety Manager, IAM Roadsmart; and Pamela Kinloch, member of the Fitness to Drive roadshow team. (Pic: Submitted)

The roadshow will raise awareness of these measures. Local drivers can drop by for information and reassurance, as well as advice on how to adapt driving habits to continue driving safely for longer. Friends and family are also encouraged to attend for tips on starting supportive conversations if they have concerns about a loved one’s driving.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said: “As we get older, changes to eyesight, hearing, and reaction times can all affect our ability to drive safely. The Fitness to Drive campaign is about supporting older drivers to recognise those changes and take action to continue to stay safe on the road.

“Even one death on Scotland’s roads is one too many. By encouraging older drivers and their families to reflect on driving fitness, we can help save lives and ensure people feel confident and secure when they travel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart Mackie, IAM RoadSmart road safety manager for Scotland, said: “Having a mature driver review can be a great way to boost your confidence on the roads and ensure that you and your passengers are safe.

“We’d encourage anyone who is interested to come along to their local driver MOT event, where a friendly team will be on hand to offer support, guidance and practical advice to help you drive safely for longer.”