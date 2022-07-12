Fife families enjoy organisation's free summer fun day

Supported by community lottery funding the organisation received pre-Covid, the event offered a place for kids and adults to come together for a few hours of fun without worrying about the cost of activities.

All 140 tickets were taken and more people attended on the day to enjoy the fun including face painting, rodeo, bouncy castle, kids’ entertainment and a free entry for a raffle with all goods donated by local businesses.

The association provided food and drink which was supplemented by Kirkcaldy supermarkets.

Fife Council tenant participation and community liaison officers were on hand to offer advice if needed.

A spokesperson for FFOTRA said: “We had an amazing turn out and our hard work paid off when small kids were telling us that they had a fab time and were asking us when our next fun day was.

"We are hoping this will be a yearly occurrence and not a one off.

A rodeo was among the free activities on offer and it was enjoyed by both the kids and the adults.

"Our task now is looking for sponsors.”

Face painting fun.

The kids had a great time on the inflatables.