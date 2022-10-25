Representatives from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) met with Alex Rowley MSP recently to outline their case.

It is consulting members on the new pay deal, with the ballot running for two weeks from October 31, but warned of possible strike action unless the offer of five percent was “substantially improved.”

Mr Rowley, who represents Mid Scotland and Fife, has raised their case in parliament ,and has warned the Scottish Government that the service is ‘underfunded’ and will leave communities ‘at risk’.

Alex Rowley MSP meeting with local FBU Officials

He said: “Firefighters are worried about the continuing pressures on the service, and they quite rightly want to see their pay keep up with costs.

“The Scottish Government spending plans risk fire services being decimated. There is already a shortage of firefighters with the minimum crew levels being missed on a regular basis.

“We need to see a fair pay award and a costed plan to ensure our fire service are equipped and staffed to meet the growing challenges the service face.”In a statement issued to all MSPs, the FBU said: “Cuts to the frontline leaves fewer firefighters available to respond to emergencies. Greater delays mean an increased risk to the public.

