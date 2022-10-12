Fife fishing industry shows recovery with above national average landings

The data published by Marine Scotland shows that the Anstruther port recorded landings worth £4.7m - up 22% on 2021.

The port includes Burntisland, Crail, Methil, Leven, Pittenweem, St Andrews, Anstruther and St Monans.

Tonnage also went up 10.7%, ranking the port 14th in Scotland.

The numbers were a boost to the traditional industry, but are still down on the £7.3m haul in 2019, before the pandemic.

With the country in lockdown, 2020 saw a massive 47% drop in value of fish landings.

In terms of tonnage, shellfish accounted for 98% of the Anstruther district total.

The biggest landings were of nephrops (68%), razor fish (13%) and lobsters (7%).

In terms of value, shellfish accounted for 99% of the total.

The most valuable species landed were razor fish (32% of the total), nephrops (31%) and lobsters (28%).

The Marine Scotland report shows that there were 100 registered fishing vessels in the Anstruther district- just under 5% of the Scottish total of 2,088.

There were 130 registered fishers, who were 3.1% of the national total of 4,241.