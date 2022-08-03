Fife football legends line up to play charity match for terminally-ill mum

Ex-Raith players including Paul Browne, Craig Wilson and Gareth Wardlaw, together with former Raith and Dunfermline captain Scott Thomson and ex-Dunfermline and Forfar striker Chris Templeman are among those lined up to play on Sunday, August 14, at Stark’s Park.

More fans’ favourites from recent years will be added to the line-ups in the coming days.

Jim Harvey, of Raith Seniors AFC, has joined forces with Linzi’s Army fundraiser Suzie Macleod to organise the charity match, which will help raise funds to support Linzi Page as she goes through treatment to try to buy her more time with her two young children Calan and Charlotte.

Footballers taking part in the game include Chris Templeman (left), Scott Thomson (top, middle), Gareth Wardlaw (riight), Craig Wilson (bottom left) and Paul Browne.

It’s the latest in a series of fundraising efforts by Linzi’s Army, which have previously included a sports and fun day at Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes, and a music and children’s entertainment event at Glenrothes Rugby Club.

Linzi’s Army is aiming to raise £25,000 – and has already topped £20,000 – who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in April 2018.

Last year she was given the devastating news that her second line chemotherapy wasn’t working and she was running out of options.

Linzi Page with her two children, Calan and Charlotte.

So friends and family have rallied round in a bid to pay for non-NHS funded treatment which could give her more valuable time with her family.

Posting on the Linzi’s Army Facebook page, Linzi thanked everyone for rallying round to support her and her family.

She said: “Despite how tough my journey is, and in amongst all the emotional turmoil, I am always reminded that I have good people supporting me and encouraging me to keep going.

“So many people have organised fundraising events and contributed and I can’t tell you how much it all means to me and my family. There will never be enough thank yous.

“Jim Harvey and Suzie MacLeod have organised the latest event for August 14, and they have put in so much hard work.

“It looks like it is going to be a great day. Thanks guys!

“Thanks again to everyone who has supported me and hopefully I will see a few of you on August 14.”

Raith Rovers Seniors v Linzi’s Army at Stark’s Park on Sunday, August 14, will kick-off with a children’s under-12 match – sponsored by J10 Performance School – at 12.30pm, followed by the main match – sponsored by Fife crime author Sir Ian Rankin – at 1.30pm.

The whole day has been sponsored by Fife Auto Centre.

Special guest DJ Dec van Halla will also be in attendance.

Gates will open at noon, and half-time pies will be available.