Fife Free Press petition to remove David Goodwillie from Raith Rovers passes 5,000

The newspaper launched the petition earlier this week when it emerged the footballer, who was ruled a rapist in a high-profile civil court case, made the controversial deadline-day switch to Stark’s Park.

As of this morning, more than 5,200 had signed up to support.

David Goodwillie in the stand at Stark's Park on Tuesday night. (Pic: Euan Cherry - SNS Group)

Yesterday, Kirkcaldy-born author Val McDermid told how it would have broken her father’s heart to see his beloved Raith Rovers’ decision to sign Goodwillie.

Her late dad, Jim, was the scout who discovered Jim Baxter and brought him to Stark’s Park.

In an emotional moment in an interview with The Scotsman Sports Show, she said: “For the first time in 34 years I am glad to say my dad is not around to see this.

“It would have broken his heart to see his club behaving like this.”

McDermid severed her lifelong ties with the club in protest at Goodwillie’s arrival.