Fife girl donates hair to Little Princess Trust charity for a second time

Eight-year-old Rachel Shaw previously donated her hair three years ago to the Little Princess Trust, a charity providing real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Now, she’s done it again – and she’s also raised £140 for the charity in the process.

Rachel, a pupil at Leslie Primary School, visited Alison Stewart Hairdressing Salon in Kirkcaldy to have her long hair cut off, and she now has a very stylish pixie cut.

Rachel Shaw at Alison Stewart Hairdressing Salon, and showing off the hair which she has donated.

Mum Steph said: “Rachel donates her hair as she has heard about children who may have lost their hair through treatment for illnesses.

“She just came out with ‘well, I have lots of hair, I can give them some of mine’.

"When I told her that she could actually do that she was over the moon.

“She donated first in 2019, and then said she was going to grow it and grow it until she could sit on it and donate again!

Rachel's long hair is now set to be turned into wigs for children.

“She was just short of sitting on it – although she could when it was wet! She wanted to make sure she went short to donate as much as she could, and also quite fancied a pixie cut.”

Steph added: “We’re so proud of her. She has been fundraising for them at the same time and has raised over £140.

“Rachel tells me she will continue to grow her hair and donate it again when it’s long enough – so we’ll see.”

Established in 2006, the Little Princess Trust has supplied over 12,000 wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair.

The charity uses real hair donations and fundraising monies sent by amazing supporters like Rachel to manufacture and fit its beautiful wigs.

It has also invested around £15 million into ground-breaking childhood cancer research.

A charity spokesperson thanked Rachel for support, adding: “Our generous volunteers and fundraisers work incredibly hard to ensure we can continue to help even more children and young people. We are indebted to them all.”

Find out more about the Little Princess Trust at www.littleprincesses.org.uk.

