Fife groups recognised for environmental work in communities
Just 130 people across Falkirk took part in a consultation to decide whether or not the council’s headquarters should be demolished and sold.
They were honoured at a virtual Beautiful Scotland celebration and awards ceremony.
Almost 50 entrants, from 17 local authority areas, were congratulated for their efforts to support and enhance their local communities, for the climate and for nature, at the online event.
Certificates of recognition went to Growing Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn in Bloom and Cupar in Bloom.
Barry Fisher, chief executive with Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “We’re in a climate and nature emergency, but we know that communities across Scotland have been working tirelessly to protect and enhance their neighbourhoods, reconnecting with the environment and their communities despite the challenges lockdowns have posed.
“I’d like to thank the entrants from Fife for all they do, and I’d encourage others to get involved next year and tap into the network which offers a wealth of support.”