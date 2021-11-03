Fife groups share £500,000 of lottery funding

The biggest payout went to Fife Alcohol Support Services which scooped £187,000, while £145,000 went to Fife Law Centre.

The latter will use the funding to provide the additional staffing hours needed to deliver an outreach support programme in rural Fife.

These hubs will be based within some of the region’s most deprived communities - mainly in ex-mining towns.

Glenrothes Community sports and Health Hub got £66,000 which will allow it to hire to hire a manager to lead its development.

The project will run for three years and over that time the manager will co-ordinate staff who will lead on projects such as introducing new activities.

Kingdom Abuse Survivors Project go £111,000 to continue its existing project supporting counsellors to address the issue of childhood sexual abuse in the community.

Kate Still, who chairs the National Lottery Community Fund in Scotland, said: “Each of the projects receiving funding today in Falkirk remind us of the power of social connections and the difference that community projects can make to people’s lives.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work.

"Thanks to National Lottery players, last year we awarded over £588.2 million of life-changing funding to communities across the UK. Over eight in ten of our grants are for under £10,000 – going to grassroots groups and charities that are bringing to life amazing ideas that matter to their communities.”

