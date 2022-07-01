Fife hairdresser Braves the Shave for Macmillan as tribute to grandad

Chelsea Bissett, who works at Alex Thaddeus hairdressing salon was devastated when her grandad, Cliff Bissett, was diagnosed with lung cancer in December.

She decided to ‘brave the shave’ for Macmillan, together with her brother Cameron, and raised an impressive £3480.

Their efforts made the grandad so proud. Sadly, not long afterwards, on June 15, Cliff passed away at the age of 84.

Chelsea with her much-loved, and very proud, Grandad Cliff Bissett.

Chelsea said: “Grandad was due to shave my head on May 21, but just three days before, he got rushed into hospital with pneumonia.

"However, he made us promise to go ahead and do the fundraiser for him and all the other families who have gone through this heartache.

"On this night grandad was due to shave my head – as well as me shaving his beard too – my older brother Cameron took a seat after finishing my hair cut and got his hair shaved too.

Chelsea and Cameron followed their grandad's wishes and went ahead with their 'Brave the Shave' despite him being in hospital.

The head shave took place at a fundraising night in Number 10 in Cupar, and was so popular, all the tickets were sold out.

Chelsea said: “We took one of grandad’s famous jumpers to the night so it still felt as if he was there with us.

"As a family we would like to thank each and every person who helped support grandad through his journey and helped raise the outstanding amount for this charity.

"I wish to keep my head shaved in the meantime, as he loved it, in memory of our amazing grandad.”

Chelsea is keeping her shaved head, at least for a while, in memory of her grandad.