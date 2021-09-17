Fife Housing Group celebrates Scottish Housing Day with timely scrutiny pledge

Resident VOICES, Fife Housing Group’s scrutiny group, got together in person for the first time in 18 months to mark Scottish Housing Day.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:33 pm
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:57 pm

This year the focus was on highlighting the climate emergency and the positive steps that can be taken in the housing sector to help to address this global issue.

The group works together to help to improve the services offered by the organisation and the main objective for the first in-person meeting was to choose a new scrutiny topic.

John Bell, chairman of Resident VOICES, said: “We are proud to be tackling this very serious issue. Climate change is something we all want to learn more about so we can do our bit to help improve upon existing practices and hopefully introduce some new ideas within Fife Housing Group.

"The climate emergency is an issue that people around the globe are talking about and taking positive steps to address.

"We are delighted that we can do our bit to help.”

