Fife jazz festival curtails line-up ahead of weekend of live music

The Lang Toun Jazz Festival has a number of events at several venues across town, and has been months in the planning.

The festival runs from Friday, June 24 until Sunday 26th, and brings a host of outstanding musicians to town.

One show has been cancelled, while plans for a free ‘jazz in the park’ gathering at Dunnikier Park have been postponed.

Grace Black, treasurer, said: ““We are disappointed that we have had to cancel one of the Friday evening concerts, one of the vocal acts and the free jazz in Dunnikier Park event, but doing so ensures the viability of a large part of the programme.”

She said the event ticket prices still offered “great value for a weekend of such high-quality entertainment” and added: “Please come along, and ensure the future of music events in Kirkcaldy.”

Audiences can enjoy three concerts in the Old Kirk, opening on Friday with bassist Ben Crosland and a high-quality Scottish band performing Ben’s arrangement of material from the Ray Davies’ songbook.

Saturday evening brings a more traditional feel with an Old Kirk concert featuring Jerry Forde’s New Phoenix Jazz Band.

The final Sunday evening concert features a welcome return for the 18-piece Big Band Theory.

Saturday 25th June sees the action move to the Live Lounge at the King’s Theatre where there are no fewer than five bands led by Scottish singers Marianne McGregor, Stephen Duffy, Evelyn Laurie and Sue McHugh as well as guest Californian vocalist Toni Jannotta.

On Sunday 26, there is a jazz picnic in the Garden of the Merchants House Coffee House, with audiences asked to donate to Kirkcaldy Food Bank. Patrons can bring their own picnic or purchase from the café.

The organisers have also tied up a special deal with Jazz and Jock’s Grill – the Kirk Wynd eaterie is offering a meal and tickets deal for the Old Kirk concerts. Full details on the Langtoun Jazz website.