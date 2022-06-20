Post Office apology as Kirkcaldy branch remains closed

The doors to the store in Ralston Drive, Dunnikier, shut on May 25 for the refurbishment.

The facility within Greens store.was due to re-open on June 2.

Dunnikier Post Office

But it emerged this week that it has yet to re-open.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Dunnikier Post Office closed temporarily for a refurbishment on May 25, and the branch was due to re-open on June 2.

“However, the work is taking longer than planned.”

They added: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and we hope that service can be restored soon. In the meantime alternative branches include Templehall and Chapel.”

Customers can use Templehall Post Office, Dunearn Drive or Chapel Post Office, Forres Drive.

At the the time of the closure, Bob Sharp, Network Provision Lead, said: