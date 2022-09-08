NHS Fife sending out letters to parents to make appointments for youngsters not yet in school.

They can get a free flu vaccine, which is given as a painless nasal spray

The letters will start to drop through letter boxes in the next few weeks.

NHS Borders is urging people to take up the option of the flu vaccination to protect them this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Esther Curnock, consultant in public health medicine and immunisation co-ordinator in Fife, said: “Flu can be serious, even for healthy children and young people.

“That’s why all children up to secondary school pupils in S6 are being offered the vaccine.

“I’d urge all parents and carers to look out for their child’s appointment letter and get their child vaccinated ahead of winter.