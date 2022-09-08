Fife launches appointments for flu vaccinations for children
Flu vaccines are being given to children aged two to five ahead of winter.
NHS Fife sending out letters to parents to make appointments for youngsters not yet in school.
They can get a free flu vaccine, which is given as a painless nasal spray
The letters will start to drop through letter boxes in the next few weeks.
Dr Esther Curnock, consultant in public health medicine and immunisation co-ordinator in Fife, said: “Flu can be serious, even for healthy children and young people.
“That’s why all children up to secondary school pupils in S6 are being offered the vaccine.
“I’d urge all parents and carers to look out for their child’s appointment letter and get their child vaccinated ahead of winter.
“The flu vaccine helps prevent your child getting sick with flu and needing time off nursery or childcare and helps reduce the risk of your child spreading flu to family and friends who are more vulnerable.”Visit www.nhsinform.scot/childflu