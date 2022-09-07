Fife LGBT+ Hub: The Hive in Kirkcaldy is the biggest space of its kind in Scotland

The cafe in The Hive (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Two years of planning and hard work came to fruition with the formal launch of the hub which heralds a new era for the former furniture store on the corner of Hill Street and Whytescausway.

It has its own cafe, meeting spaces, hot desking facilities, and much more, and aims to be a safe space for the LGBT+ community.

The hub launches just ahead of Fife Pride which takes place on September 17 - and will play a key role in the return of the event after the pandemic.

The cafe and library in The Hive (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Stuart Duffy, from Pink Saltire, which helped to drive the project, paid tribute to all the volunteers who transformed the building, and the organisations which provided funding support.

“Look at what we can create when we work together,” he said. “So Many individuals and organisations have helped. This is what is possible when the community comes together.”

The Hive aims to be a vibrant addition to the town centre, and a place for all to visit and use.

Information panels at The Hive (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Phase one has transformed the ground floor of the derelict shop into a multi-purpose area which includes a cafe, work stations, chill out zone and exhibition area.

Its premises span some 10-000 square feet over two floors and there are plans for the top floor as part of phase two.

In an emotional speech, Stuart explained why the opening of the Hive was a key moment for the LGBT+ community as it gears up for the return of Fife’s Pride weekend after the event had to operate online for the past two years.

Inside The Hive (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“This really matters,”he said. “It is that feeling of belonging which matters to so many people whether they are a younger person coming out and marching on their first Pride or celebrating their identity with their family and friends.

“Sometimes it can feel lonely. This community has your back.

“If you are someone who feels your identity needs to be hidden away or something to be ashamed of, this charity and this space has your back.”

And he urged people to get involved.

“Pride is one day - and it really matters to the community,” he said. “That is why all the charities and groups are so important to keep the work going all year round. Support them, and get involved.”

Guests at the launch included politicians, Fife Police and representatives from the community.

The Hive operates six days a week from midday to 9:00pm.

It also has a free food pantry at the entrance thanks to funding from the Trussell Trust.

Visitors are welcome to take what they need.

The launch of the new centre was welcomed by Councillor Judy Hamilton, one of the guests at the launch.

She said: “This is a very important space for the community