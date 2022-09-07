Fife man launches first barber shop at age of just 19
A Kirkcaldy man has achieved his goal of opening his own barber’s shop before the age of 20.
Matthew Lafferty has worked in the trade since a young teenager, and last week opened the doors to Snipz Barbershop in Templehall.
And the response so far has been fantastic.
Matthew, 19, first got involved in the trade aged just 11 and learned his skills while at two local salons.
Most Popular
-
1
Fife man launches first barber shop at age of just 19
-
2
Fife wild swimmers plan sunrise to sunset dip around the Kingdom’s coast
-
3
Fife buses: Politicians push Stagecoach over ‘unacceptable’ timetable shake-up
-
4
Pettycur Bay: Fife holiday park on BBC documentary unveils plans to expand
-
5
Taxi fares: This is how much Fife fares will rise and when new charges start
Fro the age of 11 to 14 he worked at Urban Barbers in town and then spent time with Bryzos Barbershop in Commercial Street where he went on to become self employed.
But his aim was always to have his own business.
Matthew said: “’I’ve been saving for a while to buy all the items and stock I need.“We also got the right place in Templehall, and spent a few weeks working on the premises before opening the doors.
“It’s been brilliant - absolutely mobbed. We have been really, really busy.
“Out first Facebook post had as reach of 44,000 which was mad - no idea how it got that far but we were delighted.”
His premises sit opposite the Co-Op in Templehall, and that location has helped bring people from across town.
And it could be just the start for Matthew.
He started out learning his craft at Urban in Templehall - “it was a really, really busy place - before moving to Commercial Street.
“I started learning and was asked to help when they were really busy,” he said. “The barber shop was good and I ended up enjoying it.”
“I always wanted to open my own barbershop before I was 20.
“I definitely want to open more, and there are still plans to do more with this salon. There’s scope to add male grooming room. We’ve just opened so once things have been established we can look at that.”
On social media, Matthew also paid tribute to his family, friends and businesses who helped him fit out his new venture.
“They all helped me get the shop to where it is and to ensure it was done in time.
“I couldn’t be happier and forever grateful with how the shop has turned out. It’s is everything that I have worked towards and wanted.