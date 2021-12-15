Fife litter picking coalition blitzes Gilvenbank Park with clean-up event
A coalition of four groups came together last week to rid Gilvenbank Park in Glenrothes of unsightly litter and rubbish.
The event was organised by Glenrothes Community Sports & Health Hub which is based in the park.
Over 20 people attended the event, and collected an astounding amount of rubbish which included, roughly 30 face masks, 130 dog dirt bags, 30 bags of rubbish and various large pieces including chairs, footstools, washing machine drums, a parasol, bicycle wheel, a bike, and a car wheel.
The four groups that took part in the initiative were, Markinch Litter Picker Warriors, Glenrothes Gladiators Junior Cricket Club, Junior Fife Street Champions and Fife Street Champions as well as other members of the community.
The Glenrothes Community Sports & Health Hub is planning another Gilvenbank Park clean-up event around March 2022.
If you would like to get involved with further clean-up events, please visit: https://www.gilvenbankhub.co.uk/home/.