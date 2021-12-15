Fife litter picking coalition blitzes Gilvenbank Park with clean-up event

The event was organised by Glenrothes Community Sports & Health Hub which is based in the park.

Over 20 people attended the event, and collected an astounding amount of rubbish which included, roughly 30 face masks, 130 dog dirt bags, 30 bags of rubbish and various large pieces including chairs, footstools, washing machine drums, a parasol, bicycle wheel, a bike, and a car wheel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park clean-up event was hailed a success with over 30 bags of rubbish filled.

The four groups that took part in the initiative were, Markinch Litter Picker Warriors, Glenrothes Gladiators Junior Cricket Club, Junior Fife Street Champions and Fife Street Champions as well as other members of the community.

The Glenrothes Community Sports & Health Hub is planning another Gilvenbank Park clean-up event around March 2022.

If you would like to get involved with further clean-up events, please visit: https://www.gilvenbankhub.co.uk/home/.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.