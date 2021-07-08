Stewart Lamb-Cromar, a lifelong Lego fan, took up the challenge to create the University of Edinburgh’s Main Library in just 100 bricks after Sight Scotland asked people to tackle a fundraiser inspired by their favourite Scottish sight this summer.

‘Sight For Sight’ was prompted by the surge in staycations as many Scots opt to spend time exploring their own country rather than heading abroad amid changing travel restrictions.

Stewart, who has sight loss himself, said: “Sight Scotland does an incredible job empowering people with sight loss and blindness, but it also raises awareness of what can be a hidden disability.

Stewart Lamb-Cromar, with his Lego version of the main library at the University of Edinburgh

“My Sight for Sight fundraiser was a fantastic opportunity to make a positive out of my own sight loss, having fun along the way and connecting with some fantastic new people!”

The challenge incorporates everything from a physical activity set at a much-loved Scottish spot to an at-home themed creative challenge.

Kerry Lindsay, Sight Scotland head of fundraising, said: “Every hour in Scotland, someone starts to lose their sight. The Covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted the challenges many blind and partially sighted people face in the community, with many experiencing additional challenges such as difficulties with social distancing and increased social isolation.

“With our fantastic fundraisers’ support, our new family wellbeing service can be there for people with sight loss now and into the future as the number of people affected by sight loss in Scotland increases.”

