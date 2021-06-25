Fife man set to walk the length of Ireland after smashing John o' Groats to Land's End Challenge

Andy Chalmers undertook the challenge to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity in memory of his wife, Suez, who sadly passed away from a brain tumour in 2018 and has so far raised a whopping £8000.

Since completing the walking challenge, which saw Andy trek over 1700 miles in 254 days, he has vowed to keep walking the remaining days of his year long fundraiser.

He said: “Because I have smashed my target with 110 days to go I have decided to keep going and walk the length of Ireland which is 620 miles, hopefully finishing before October 9.

"It is about the right distance with the time frame that I have and it should be slightly less intense than the John o' Groats to Land's End walk.

"It is strange that the challenge is almost finished, I’ve been taking it a bit more easier now with less miles through the week and longer walks at the weekend."

Andy was joined on the final leg of his walk by his mum, dad, aunty, and family friend, who egged him on and inspired him to complete the challenge in record time.

"It was great having my family and friends around me when I finished the challenge,” he said.

"Hopefully they will be able to join me, as well as my brother and his family, for some of my walk the length of Ireland challenge as we are allowed to meet up again.

"I’m glad that I’ve been able to raise this money for The Brain Tumour Charity and in memory of Suez, hopefully the cash can give other people with brain tumours a happy ending.”

Sarah Lindsell, chief executive of The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “Andy’s real and enduring dedication to supporting us is fantastic.

“His story is absolutely heartbreaking as he was robbed of the love of his life when Suez passed away. That’s why we’re working tirelessly to find a cure for this disease which 32 people are diagnosed with every day.”

If you would like to donate please visit: Andy's fundraiser

