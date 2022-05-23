Daniel Ferguson (27) and James Siskos (26), who make up the Im'ration' Dragons team, decided to take on Ration Challenge after seeing the suffering of people who have been affected by the war sparked by the Russian invasion.

The challenge will see the duo eat the same rations as a refugee living in a camp for one week.

The basic pack they will get includes rice, lentils, dried chickpeas, tinned sardines or tofu, tinned kidney beans, and vegetable oil – plus food ‘coupons’ for additional rice and flour.

James Siskos and Daniel Ferguson who will be taking on the gruelling Ration Challenge next month.

It is representative of the food coupons some refugees receive from aid agencies.

Daniel, an early years practitioner, said: “Like many, I felt helpless watching the war unfold in Ukraine and was looking for a way in which I could help – that's when I found Concern Worldwide’s advert on Facebook about the Ration Challenge.

"The war in Ukraine has affected countless families who have lost everything through no fault of their own and it is my understanding that refugees are extremely grateful for the rations that they receive.

The basic ration pack that refugees receive.

"Although there is very little in the packs, they never seem to complain and they may not have had anything to feed themselves or their families otherwise.”

Daniel said that he and James are no strangers to helping others through their fundraising, but feels that this latest effort may be harder than previous challenges.

"I have organised fundraising events in the past,” he said. “A group of friends and I climbed to the summit of Ben Nevis in aid of Make A Wish UK, and completed the 96 mile long West Highland Way in aid of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"The challenge runs from June 19–25, and I foresee that it will be difficult, but it is for a good cause so this is going to be our motivation throughout the challenge.

"We’re unsure of any difficulties we may face but I imagine that we will be affected by tiredness, fatigue, repetitive hunger, and withdrawals from what we would usually eat in a typical week.”

He added that refugees are resilient, resourceful and hard-working people and participants of the challenge will be able to supplement their rations much the same way refugees can, by hitting fundraising goals and working hard to earn extra ingredients.

“There are multiple ways that people taking part can do this,” he said. “By sponsoring ourselves we can earn a single dried spice to add to the rations for the week.

“Raising £75 allows participants to add unlimited salt to rations, and raising £250 lets challengers add 170g of a vegetable to rations.