LinkLiving will launch its new service, Moving On Up, which works with young people aged 16-19 through a 52 week programme to improve overall mental health and confidence.

The social care charity helps people in Fife and Central Scotland to recover from the negative impacts of trauma and disadvantage.

Sarah Smith, LinkLiving’s chief executive, said: “It’s fantastic to receive the National Lottery Community Fund’s support.

“As a result of the pandemic, we have seen a rise in the number of young people leaving education prematurely due to poor mental health issues.

“Moving On Up aims to help young people who struggle to engage with education and those who have recently left school due to poor mental health.”She added: “We hope the programme will boost the confidence, resilience and mental health of young people, while reducing the social-isolation and loneliness that can come with leaving school at a young age, through a range of group and one-to-one activities.

“It is because of The National Lottery Community Fund that we are able to run programmes like Moving On Up and help young people across Fife and Central Scotland.“

LinkLiving helps people to recover from the negative impacts of issues such as homelessness and also provides specialist services across Fife and Central Scotland to support mental health, homelessness prevention, independent living, and inclusion.

The new funding is now set to make a big difference to its work.

Kate Still, The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chairman, said: “National Lottery funding can make amazing things happen in local communities across the country.

“This project delivered by LinkLiving, is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work and to help communities thrive.”