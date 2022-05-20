Rev Dr Iain Greenshields’ first task will be to chair the the first hybrid General Assembly which stars in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Ministers, elders, deacons and guests will meet in-person and online to make key decisions that will affect the future of the Church of Scotland against the backdrop of major reforms and unprecedented challenges.

Moderator Designate of the Church of Scotland. Rev Dr Iain Greenshields

Dr Greenshields will act as the church's ambassador at home and abroad for the next 12 months.

The 68-year old has served as the minister of St Margaret's Community Church in Dunfermline since 2007.

Speaking on his appointment, Dr Greenshields said: "I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen.