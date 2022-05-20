Rev Dr Iain Greenshields’ first task will be to chair the the first hybrid General Assembly which stars in Edinburgh on Saturday.
Ministers, elders, deacons and guests will meet in-person and online to make key decisions that will affect the future of the Church of Scotland against the backdrop of major reforms and unprecedented challenges.
Dr Greenshields will act as the church's ambassador at home and abroad for the next 12 months.
The 68-year old has served as the minister of St Margaret's Community Church in Dunfermline since 2007.
Speaking on his appointment, Dr Greenshields said: "I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen.
"There are a great many challenges facing our society today including poverty, mental health, social isolation, addiction and climate change and the Church is active in supporting those in genuine need.”