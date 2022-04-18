The club delivers a range of activities aimed at children and young people as well as seeking to help and encourage safe and legal motorcycling.

Speaking after a recent visit to the club, Mr Grant said: “Thank you to Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club for the great visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Grant (second from left) with members of Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club during his visit.

“The work they are doing with our local young people is very interesting, and their passion for tackling anti-social behaviour in this innovative way is clear to see.”

Mr Grant added: “The irresponsible use of off-road motorbikes is a serious problem in many parts of my constituency but we shouldn’t demonise everyone because of the behaviour of a small minority.

"Kingdom Off Road is providing a safe environment allowing young people to enjoy their sport without causing problems for anyone else.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.