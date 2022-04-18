Fife MP praises off-road club for its efforts to combat anti-social behaviour

Fife MP, Peter Grant, has praised the work of local charity, Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club in its efforts to help tackle anti-social behaviour among young people.

By Darren Gibb
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:37 pm

The club delivers a range of activities aimed at children and young people as well as seeking to help and encourage safe and legal motorcycling.

Read More

Read More
Plans unveiled for new homes in small Fife village

Speaking after a recent visit to the club, Mr Grant said: “Thank you to Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club for the great visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Peter Grant (second from left) with members of Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club during his visit.

“The work they are doing with our local young people is very interesting, and their passion for tackling anti-social behaviour in this innovative way is clear to see.”

Mr Grant added: “The irresponsible use of off-road motorbikes is a serious problem in many parts of my constituency but we shouldn’t demonise everyone because of the behaviour of a small minority.

"Kingdom Off Road is providing a safe environment allowing young people to enjoy their sport without causing problems for anyone else.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Peter GrantFife