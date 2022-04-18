Fife MP praises off-road club for its efforts to combat anti-social behaviour
Fife MP, Peter Grant, has praised the work of local charity, Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club in its efforts to help tackle anti-social behaviour among young people.
The club delivers a range of activities aimed at children and young people as well as seeking to help and encourage safe and legal motorcycling.
Speaking after a recent visit to the club, Mr Grant said: “Thank you to Kingdom Off Road Motorcycle Club for the great visit.
“The work they are doing with our local young people is very interesting, and their passion for tackling anti-social behaviour in this innovative way is clear to see.”
Mr Grant added: “The irresponsible use of off-road motorbikes is a serious problem in many parts of my constituency but we shouldn’t demonise everyone because of the behaviour of a small minority.
"Kingdom Off Road is providing a safe environment allowing young people to enjoy their sport without causing problems for anyone else.”