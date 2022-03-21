Fife National Lottery winners support tree-mendous project in Scottish Highlands

Libby Elliot joined Jim and Pam Forbes to visit the Trees for Life’s rewilding estate in Dundreggan last week to play their part in reducing the impact of climate change by planting trees in the regenerating forest.

The Fife trio joined a larger group of Scottish National Lottery winners to spend a day on site embracing the wonders of nature and learning about the work of the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Lottery winners Jim and Pam Forbes volunteering at Trees for Life

Libby Elliot from Cupar, is celebrating 10 years since her Lotto win in August 2012 when she won £2,159,664. She was joined by Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport who won £655,838 on EuroMillions in September 2017.

Speaking of her visit, Libby said: “I love being outdoors and taking advantage of any opportunity I can to support the environment. We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful country so I am glad I could join my friends today and play a small part in protecting our natural environment.”

Established in 1993, Trees for Life aims to help the regeneration of the Caledonian Forest which once covered a large area of the Scottish Highlands.

Libby Elliot is celebrating 10 years since her Lotto win.

After years of natural and man-made destruction, the new wild forests will help reduce the impacts of climate change by storing carbon and preventing flooding and erosion.

So far the charity has received over £1M in National Lottery funding since 2007 to help support several projects to rewild the Scottish Highlands, with Dundreggan being the most significant to date.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.