Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March, refugees have been invited to stay in the UK under the Ukrainian Sponsorship and Family schemes.

The former sets up refugees with hosts in the UK for an initial six months, who receive support from their local council and a stipend of £350.

New figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show 323 Ukrainian refugee households due in Fife – from 384 successful applications – had arrived in the UK by October 4 under the sponsorship scheme.

A family hugs each other to say good-bye at a railway station (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

This was up from 307 arrivals on September 6, when 372 visas had been issued.