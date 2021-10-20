Fife patient transport service seeking two new coordinators as ‘dedicated’ team member steps down

As a volunteer patient transport coordinator, you will be the main link between the team of volunteer drivers and the NHS renal units in Fife, ensuring the service runs smoothly and efficiently.

Findlay, who was given the Mature Volunteer award in 2018 at the Fife Voluntary Action Volunteer Awards at the age of 75 for his dedication in the role, is stepping down due to health reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St John Scotland patient transport service volunteers, from left to right, Lawson Rennie, Findlay Macrae, and Ewen Macdonald.

He said: “Originally I was only going to do the job for a year, but five years later I’m still doing it – I’ve really enjoyed my time with St John and will definitely miss it.

"You get to know the patients quite well, and have the satisfaction of transporting them back and forth to their treatments much quicker than if they were to wait for the ambulance.

"It’s nice to help people, and it’s important to continue the service because if there were no volunteers there wouldn’t be one.”

Lesley Macdonald, chairman of St John Scotland's team of volunteers in Fife, said: "Findlay has been an outstanding coordinator, and an inspirational example of what dedicated volunteers can do to help their local community.

"The service is a real lifeline for dialysis patients in our area, who rely on the St John Scotland volunteers to get them to and from hospital for treatment three times a week.

"Without Findlay, this service simply would not operate. His super organisation skills make sure everything runs smoothly as he's the point of contact for patients, volunteers and the hospitals. Especially during this past 18 months of COVID, Findlay has dedicated himself to making sure the service can still operate and continue to help patients.

"We're enormously grateful to Findlay as he steps down from his role to enjoy a well earned rest!

"We hope we can find someone who's able to carry on the work he's done so we can continue helping patients in Fife, and we look forward to hearing from anyone who'd like to find out more."

For more information and to apply for one of the roles, please visit: https://www.stjohnscotland.org.uk/fife, or email: [email protected].

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.