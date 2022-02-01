The photograph was captured by @johnmurrayjnr and received almost 40,000 likes when it was shared on VisitScotland’s Instagram account.

That made it the highest performing post of the region last year.

The picturesque village is one of several locations in the region that has featured in popular TV series Outlander.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image of the Mercat Cross in Culross, which has also featured in the hit series, was ranked second most popular post for Fife in 2021. The atmospheric image by @nichbrand attracted more than 33,000 likes.

The third highest performing post by @welcometofife depicts the vibrant colours of the sky above Pan Ha’ in Dysart with more than 33,000 likes.

VisitScotland’s Instagram channel has played an important role in keeping Scotland front of mind and inspiring potential visitors during the global pandemic.

Mercat Cross, Culross captured by @nichbrand

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director said: “Fife’s coastline, picturesque villages and rich history are a fantastic source of inspiration for photographers and these images have captured some of the many reasons visitors are drawn to the region.”

Hilary Roberts, Welcome to Fife tourism partnerships manager, added: “These images show why visitors enjoy coming to Fife.

“The rich landscape, beautiful coastline, and historic towns and villages are so interesting to explore, and to photograph. We really appreciate that these very talented photographers share their stunning images with us."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.