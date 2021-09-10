It is the result of a collaborative project between Cardenden Community Development Forum (CCDF) and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT).

The panel, which is sited outside Cardenden Railway Station, was funded with the aid of a grant from Westfield Cardenden Community Fund and the

remainder from money raised from the customers of Cardenden Community Shop run by CCDF.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unveiling of the new interpretation panel in Cardenden, from left to right, David Doig, chairman of Cardenden History Group, Rosemary Wallace, secretary of CCDF, Alexandra Hoadley, conservation officer of FCCT, and David Taylor, chairman of CCDF.

The panel design is similar to that of the existing seven Fife Pilgrim Way Trailheads and incorporates information on historic events and famous figures from Cardenden.

Content includes the last pistol duel in Scotland which took place near Cardenbarns Farm on August 23, 1826 between David Landale and George Morgan, and is marked by a cairn and plaque and also marks the birthplace of Ian Rankin famous for his fictional novels about Inspector Rebus an Edinburgh detective.

Although Cardenden is not on the route of the Fife Pilgrim Way itself, it is just a few minutes walk from the route – and walkers can use the rail link to join it.

Rosemary Wallace, secretary of CCDF said: “We are keen to raise the profile of Cardenden and encourage walkers to consider accessing the route via our rail link and highlight some of our unique history to a new audience.”

Alexandra Hoadley of FCCT added: “We are delighted to see the successful conclusion of this project and we hope that many walkers will consider using Cardenden’s public transport links to access the Fife Pilgrim Way, raising the village’s profile and bringing significant economic benefits to the area.”

To find out more about the Fife Pilgrim Way, please visit: https://fifecoastandcountrysidetrust.co.uk/walks/fife-pilgrim-way/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.