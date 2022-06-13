Fife Pride: 2022 event postponed amid 'organisational troubles’

Organisers say issues caused by the loss of suppliers after the pandemic left them with no option but to postpone plans to stage the event in Kirkcaldy on July 2.

They are looking at a new date later this year.

It would have been the first Pride celebration in the Lang Toun since 2019 - for the last two years it has been staged online.

Fife Pride was due to return in July.

A huge hit since its launch six years ago, the event brings large numbers of people into Kirkcaldy’s town centre with a giant marquee in the Town Square the focal point for its guest performers.

But with just weeks to go, the organisers made the ”very tough decision” to delay the 2022 event.

In a statement they said: “This is as a result of a number of organisation troubles including losing a lot of our suppliers after COVID.

Fife Pride will now take place later this year

“We don’t want to let anyone in Fife down and want to make our 2022 Pride safe, fun, and one to remember for lots of good reasons.

“This means that unfortunately we will not be celebrating as expected on the July 2.”

They added: “However, we have selected a new date late in the year - most likely September - and we do have promise from suppliers of the missing components for that date.