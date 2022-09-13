Fife Pride goes ahead but headliner SClub7's Jo O'Meara pulls out

Jo O'Meara and Craig Eddie will be at Fife Pride this weekend

The event is expected to bring thousands of people from across Fife into the heart of Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

It takes place as part of a full weekend of events and activities across the country after last Saturday’s postponements as a mark of respect following the death of The Queen.

But the big day has lost its headliner after it was confirmed Jo O’Meara had pulled out.

The SClub7 pop group member had been booked to make a personal appearance in the marquee in the Town Square.

But the show goes on with a full day of music and entertainment after a parade through the heart of Kirkcaldy.

It’s the first Fife Pride to take place since 2019, and the team of volunteers behind it is determined top make it one to remember.

It will feature a colourful parade through the town centre followed by an afternoon and evening of entertainment in a giant marquee in the Town Square.

The line-up of entertainment includes Craig Eddie, the Scottish singer who won ITV’s The Voice.A host of live performances are planned across the day, which will be hosted by drag queen, April Adamas.

Entertainment will include Demi McMahon, Just the Brave, and Bev Lyons, plus street theatre performed by local people around the site as part of a project in collaboration with specialist street theatre company Surge.

The parade musters at Fife College’s St Brycedale campus for midday, and will wind its way down to the High Street and then up to the Town Square.

And after two years operating online, the team behind Fife Pride is looking forward to the big day.

Paul Murray, secretary, said: “The virtual events kept the momentum going and made sure there was still a Pride presence, but it is great to be back.”

The day gets underway with a drag breakfast at Kangus in the east end of the High Street.

Hosted by Ivy Adams, it gets underway at 11:00am.

The Hive - the newly opened LGBT+ hub - will host Pride’s youth zone all day.

It will feature games and a chance to have fun trying your hand with art materials and badge making - there will also be an opportunity to perform at the open mic slots.

The youth zone is hosted by Ally Vera.

And there is also a quiet zone hosted at Grain & Sustain - Zero Waste Life in Fife shop in Tolbooth Street.

It’s a reflective place where you can grab a cuppa and relax, or share some poems and experiences if you wish. They will be led by local drag king, Himish Macbeth from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.

Pride is a huge day for the LGBT+ community, and since its launch, the Kirkcaldy event has become one of the most vibrant, colourful and positive events in the region’s calendar.

Added Paul: “People come to Pride for many reasons, whether it is to party and celebrate, or to protest the inequalities we still see in Scotland and around the world.

“Events like Fife Pride show the true nature of the LGBT+ community and gives us an opportunity to celebrate how far we’ve come, but also to acknowledge and drive the work that still needs to be done.”