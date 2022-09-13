Queen’s funeral: Fife libraries, galleries and museums join list of closures on Monday

The announcement comes after Fife Council confirmed all schools and nurseries would also be shut on a day which has been declared as a Bank Holiday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year old Monarch passed away at Balmoral last Thursday.

The cultural trust said all events and activities within libraries, museums and theatres have been cancelled and its doors will re-open as normal on Tuesday 20 September.

The Queen's coffin begins its journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

That means anyone booked to see the Jack Vettriano: The Early Years exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries, will have to reschedule.

They will contacted to re-arrange a new date and time for their visit.

All other non-ticketed activities scheduled for Monday across our venues will be cancelled.

"We thank our customers for their understanding. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.”

Fife Council has confirmed that schools and nurseries across the Kingdom will be closed on Monday.

It has yet to confirm which council services will be affected or any buildings closed.

Fife College’s network of campuses will also shut, with all scheduled classes cancelled.

Operations will return to normal on Tuesday.

A number of churches across Fife will be open across this week for prayers and silent contemplation.