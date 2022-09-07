Fife Pride: ITV The Voice winner Craig Eddie joins SClub7 star Jo O’Meara on line-up

The event is expected to bring huge numbers of people into the town centre on Saturday, September 17.

It features a personal appearance by pop star Jo O’Meara, from SClub7, as headliner in the marquee in the Town Square.

Also on the bill is Craig Eddie, the Falkirk based winner of ITV’s The Voice in 2021.

Craig Eddie and Jo O'Meara are on the bill for Fife Pride

It’s the first Pride march to take place since 2019, with the last two years being held online only because of the pandemic.

And the team behind it is looking forward to its return after the original scheduled date in June was pushed back to this month.

Paul Murray, secretary, said: “The virtual events kept the momentum going and made sure there was still a Pride presence, but it is great to be back.”

A vibrant and colourful day is planned.As well as live music and charity stalls in the Town Square, The Hive will host a youth zone, and there is a quiet zone at Grain and Sustain in Tolbooth Street.

The march from Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus heads down Kirk Wynd and along the High Street and Whytescauseway to the Town Square., and will be led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band.

The march starts at midday with live entertainment in the Town Square running from 1:00pm through to the evening.

Fife drag queen, April Adams, will host proceedings in the marquee, introducing a host of live performances.