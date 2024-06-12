Fife Pride: thousands set for vibrant, colourful celebration in Kirkcaldy
Thousands of people from across Fife are expected to descend on Kirkcaldy for the annual celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender identities which will feature a march through the centre of the town and a day of entertainment in the Town Square.
The vibrant and colourful day, which promotes equality and diversity across the Kingdom, will be led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band. It begins on the steps of Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus at midday before making its way down Kirk Wynd and along the High Street to its destination where there will be live entertainment and stalls, as well as a licensed bar in a marquee.
From 1.15pm there will be a packed schedule of live entertainment on the main stage hosted by Fife own drag queen, April Adamás.
Fife Pride, which is free and open to all, also features entertainment from Just the Brave, fABBAulous, and DJ Eden to name but a few.
Paul Murray, a Trustee of Fife Pride said: Times are hard for so many, so we are very proud that Fife Pride remains free, ‘grass roots’ and very much a community, and family event. We are seeing more, and more prejudice and hate speech – particularly that aimed at our trans siblings. It is still fueled by a lack of facts, and often deliberate manipulation of the truth. At Fife Pride we show the true nature of the LGBT+ community as one that is safe, fun, and inclusive.
“This is our opportunity to celebrate how far we’ve come but also to acknowledge and drive the work that still needs to be done.”
The 2024 event comes as Fife Pride has become a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) which gives it a legal structure with trustees, and members.
Added Paul: “We look forward to filling the Lang Toun with smiles, rainbows, and sparkles once more.
A banner making workshop is being held ahead at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday June 22. It will have a ton of recycled cardboard from the venue ready to turn into the most colourful, inclusive banners for the Pride march. The workshop runs from 11:00am until 1:00pm and there is no need to book.
