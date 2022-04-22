The visit to the centre from Ladybank’s P3 and P4 pupils coincided with Earth Day, the world’s largest environmental movement.

The school children enjoyed various ‘Changing Climates’ activities throughout their visit.

From left to right, Kyle, Hannah, and Harris, alongside their classmates became 'Climate Engineers for the day at Dundee Science Centre.

They discovered how seas and oceans are warming through demonstrations and experiments led by the centre’s team.

They also had the chance to become climate engineers for the day, and transported themselves 7000 miles to a solar plant in Chile through the Sonnedix Solar Trail exhibit.

Ms Hazel Neil, a teacher at the school, said: "We are very grateful to Dundee Science Centre for hosting these ‘Changing Climates’ activities.

"It’s fantastic to see children’s natural wonder about the environment cultivated in such a way that helps encourage positive climate action."