Fife primary school receives £10,000 donation from local business
Burntisland Primary School has received a £10,000 donation from a local business to help support some of its most vulnerable families.
Briggs Marine has donated the cash to help fund several initiatives to help support local children and their families.
The Burntisland based company, which has had close links to the school for many years, has once again pledged its support to the school with the generous donation.
Emma Clunie, depute headteacher, said “Staff, pupils and families at the school continue to feel truly humbled by the Briggs Marine’s generosity.
“This money will allow school staff to support some of our most vulnerable families through a variety of interventions.
“This includes funding breakfast club spaces, providing snacks, part funding support staff, buying resources and funding initiatives to support children and families who are facing really challenging times, including opportunities for outdoor learning and play.
“The last two years have been incredibly challenging for so many and we hope to use this funding to continue to help all members of our school community to manage through these tricky times.”
"At this time of year, in particular, we know that it will bring joy to many, and we are so grateful for the continued support from Briggs Marine.”
Collieson Briggs, managing director of the company, said: “Briggs Marine started almost 50 years ago in Burntisland and it has always been important for us to show our appreciation and support to the local community.
"We’re glad the younger generation will see immediate benefits from the funding and wish all the students and teachers well for the next term.”