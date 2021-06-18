The STEM technologies course is being run through the School College Partnership, and teaches pupils how to capture 2D imagery and convert it into 3D models which can then be printed using 3D printers.

The college and Fife Council’s economic team development have purchased four 3D printers each for the course, allowing eight primary schools to take part.

Duloch Primary School Pupil, Skye Archibald, taking part in the new project.

All lessons contain practical, hands on activities, culminating in the production of a customised, 3D printed item for each pupil.

Rebecca Blyth, academic and quality manager in the computing and technologies department at Fife College said: “We’re so pleased to see pupils enjoying this new course and learning more about the 3D printing process.

“Our course allows students to learn how to make their own creations, from drawing and modelling all the way through to printing their own 3D creation.”

