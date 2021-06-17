It encourages pupils to use their science and maths skills to design a four-bladed, remotely piloted air system – commonly known as a quadcopter.

This year’s theme, ‘Mission to Mars’, will see pupils asked to push the limits on current designs, tasked with thinking of creative ideas to overcome the challenging Martian conditions, with adaptations made to the design to undertake key missions on the Red Planet.

The Quadcopter Challenge aims to inspire and attract students to STEM-based careers by showing them the practical applications of science.

The Quadcopter Challenge team from Balwearie High School.

Following months of learning from home and being away from the classroom, pupils are relishing the opportunity to get hands on in building their quadcopter.

Katie Brown, teacher, said: “We have had the opportunity to take part in this excellent competition for the last three years, all our pupils have enjoyed the challenge and the partnership with Raytheon.

"It has inspired many to pursue a future in engineering."

Gary Ridley, STEM site lead for Glenrothes said: “After a year of online learning to build quadcopters, pupils finally have a practical opportunity to put their STEM skills to the test.

"We chose the theme of space this year as we are in the middle of a new ‘space race’, with the UK now becoming major players in the exploration of outer space.

"We hope that through the Quadcopter Challenge, we can inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.”

