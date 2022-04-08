Fife pupils scoop Shell scholarships to help future careers
Five Fife pupils have been given a boost to their future careers after being awarded scholarships by Shell UK.
The youngsters from Levenmouth Academy, are currently on the Shell UK Girls into Energy course at Fife College’s campus in the area.
Mirren Docherty, Rhiannon Grant and Abbie Dryburgh were awarded £1,000 scholarships, while Mia Walker and Cerys Campbell received £500 each.
Mairi McKay, community liaison officer for Shell UK, said: "It’s vital that young women see an opportunity in the energy industry and the Girls in Energy course aims to link real life and learning experiences to nurture the next generation of problem-solvers, leaders and innovators.”
The Girls in Energy course offers pupils a unique insight into the energy industry as well as enhancing key employability skills.
Abbie Dryburgh, from Leven, one of the recipients, said: “I’m going to save the money so I can use it when I go onto further education and use it for study materials or anything else that can help me get the qualifications I need."
Abbie has applied to start a Foundation Apprenticeship in engineering later this year, added: “I was interested in energy before, so the course sounded like a great thing to do. I’ve enjoyed it a lot, it’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve made as it encouraged me to go and apply for the Foundation Apprenticeship.”
Usually taken over two years, in S5 and S6, Foundation Apprenticeships offer early exposure to the world of work, helping pupils develop the skills, experience, and knowledge required when they leave school.