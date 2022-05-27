Fife runner set for Edinburgh Marathon fundraiser for Red Cross’ Ukraine appeal

Andrew Ritchie, optical assistant, will don his running shoes for Sunday’s big race through the capital.

The keen runner is raising funds to help the Red Cross distribute food and hygiene parcels as well as warm clothes and first aid training.

Andrew Ritchie

Andrew says: ‘I wanted to do something to help support people in Ukraine.

“The Red Cross has been helping lots of people affected by the conflict and I hope the money I raise can help them to continue to provide vital items to those who need them.

‘I am a keen runner and I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge of the Edinburgh Marathon in support of this vital cause.’