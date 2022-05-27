Singer Paul Young brings 40th anniversary tour to Fife venue

The performer, who hit the big time with his hit Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) won’t be on stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, until September 22, 2023 – but tickets are on sale now.
Young is celebrating his landmark anniversary with show which will combine his greatest hits, some stories and meetings with fans.
His 1983 solo debut album No Parlez went to number one, and produced more hits including Come Back And Stay.
In 1984 he sang the opening line of the iconic charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas, released by Band Aid, and continued to enjoy chart success with Everytime You Go Away fro his second album The Secrets Of Association.
In the early 1990s he teamed yup with freind, Zucchero, for the huge hit Senza Una Donna.
He has since toured with his Tex-Mex band, Los Pacaminos.
Tickets for his show at the Alhambra ho on sale today (May 27) through Ticketmaster or via the venue;s box office in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline.