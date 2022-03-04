Fife SAS hero's widow urges bereaved families to reach out for support with For The Fallen

Sammi Ferguson’s life changed forever after her husband Jamie tragically took his own life at Leuchars military base in 2020, but she has since found purpose again in helping to support other families who have suffered the same tragedy.

Staff Sergeant Jamie Ferguson served for over 20 years in conflicts and hotspots across the globe, and was recognised as one of the most experienced combat medics in the British Armed Forces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammi with the love of her life Jamie.

The 36-year-old was a veteran of multiple tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Northern Ireland, serving as a Special Air Service medic between 2008 and 2012.

Jamie was described as a hero by those who served with him and had saved the lives of hundreds of people during his career.

His widow, Sammi, initially reached out to For The Fallen for support after Jamie’s death as she struggled to come to terms with the loss of her beloved husband.

Jamie was a great lover of animals and loved to spend time with his dog.

Now a director with the organisation, Sammi has made it her mission to help other families through the darkest time of their lives.

She said: “For The Fallen is a community interest company that was founded by a wonderful lady called Jo Jukes whose husband David also took his own life.

"Like Jamie, David had significant mental health issues after serving in conflict zones.

"Jo quickly realised that there was nowhere that families could turn to for peer-to-peer support so she founded For The Fallen to support all family members of fallen soldiers.

"After Jamie's death I was given the ‘Purple Pack’ from the Ministry of Defence which is a bereavement guide for families of service personnel that gives information and support to those who have a lost a loved one whilst still in service.

"However, in it there is nothing directly related to bereavement by suicide.”

Sammi said that she was at a loss as to where she could turn to for support until a friend pointed her in the direction of For The Fallen.

"I had finally found support when I found Jo and the group, she said.” The group supported me through its private Facebook group, with peer-to-peer support, personal support, and more recently by helping me into appropriate therapy.

"It also helps to signpost bereaved families to relevant organisations such as SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity, and The Icarus Charity that supports veterans and their families with mental health issues.”

Sammi adds that For The Fallen helped her and her family through the darkest time of their lives and urges any bereaved families to speak to the group for support.

"We will support any family member of armed forces personnel who has taken their own life,” she added. “I’m urging anyone who has been affected by a family members suicide whilst serving or not to come to us for help.

"The suicide of a loved one is devastating in every single aspect, it changes you forever, your life negatively changes and that loss stays with you at all times.

"If it weren’t for Jo and For The Fallen I don’t where I’d be right now.”

For more information, please visit: http://forthefallen.co.uk/, or: https://www.facebook.com/FortheFallen4/.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.