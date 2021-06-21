The new initiative is set to roll out in collaboration with investment firms including Standard Life Aberdeen, Baillie Gifford and Stewart Investors and supporting charity Future Asset and the not-for-profit organisation Breaking Through Careers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school girls are set to take part in the National Investment Management Initiative.

Future Asset is a programme that informs girls in Scotland about careers in investment management, enthuses them about opportunities in the sector, and widens the talent pipeline whilst improving diversity in the industry.

Helen Bradley, programme manager, Future Asset, said: “We believe that being female should never be seen as a barrier to progressing in the career you choose.

"We’re delighted to launch this series, designed to encourage even more girls to look at the world of investment management so that they can see that this can be a rewarding world to explore.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.