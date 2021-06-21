Fife schoolgirls set to represent nation in national Investment Management Initiative
Pupils from Lochgelly and Glenwood High Schools are taking part in the latest initiative which advocates that being female should never be a barrier to pursuing any career whilst helping them to develop skills, confidence and purpose.
The new initiative is set to roll out in collaboration with investment firms including Standard Life Aberdeen, Baillie Gifford and Stewart Investors and supporting charity Future Asset and the not-for-profit organisation Breaking Through Careers.
Future Asset is a programme that informs girls in Scotland about careers in investment management, enthuses them about opportunities in the sector, and widens the talent pipeline whilst improving diversity in the industry.
Helen Bradley, programme manager, Future Asset, said: “We believe that being female should never be seen as a barrier to progressing in the career you choose.
"We’re delighted to launch this series, designed to encourage even more girls to look at the world of investment management so that they can see that this can be a rewarding world to explore.”