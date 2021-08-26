The 10 schools committed to The Wood Foundation programme are, Kirkcaldy High School, Viewforth High School, St Andrew's RC High School, St Columba's RC High School, Inverkeithing High School, Queen Anne High School, Glenwood High School, Glenrothes High School, Dunfermline High School, and Bell Baxter High School.

The programme sees young people work in teams to identify social issues impacting their communities and the charities addressing them. They then develop creative presentations in a bid to secure their school’s £3000 grant.

The top three social issues securing YPI funding this year were support for those facing health and ability conditions, services to address mental health and wellbeing, and action to tackle poverty in Scotland’s communities.

Some of the secondary school pupils who took part in The Wood Foundation programme.

Ali MacLachlan, UK director at The Wood Foundation, said: “Young people raising awareness of social issues and ensuring this vital funding reached communities at a time of acute need is so important.

“We have been blown away by many of the presentations and have great hope that our young people are an exciting force for change.”

Adam Kent of Maggie’s Centres, which secured three grants locally, said: “It’s always a pleasure to work with local schools and students on their YPI projects.

"I can honestly say that the students who engaged with us this year were some of the best we’ve ever met. It was clear that they had already done a great deal of research and they had prepared their questions carefully.

"It was really inspiring to see the passion, dedication and creativity that each of them put into their projects, and we’re thrilled that their hard work resulted in such success.

"The funds that each group has secured really will make a huge difference to hundreds of people with cancer, and their families, right here in their local community.

"I’d like to thank all of the students who chose to support Maggie’s through YPI, not just for the funds they secured, but for the awareness that they have raised just by taking part.

"We hope that we can continue to build upon these new relationships and look forward to working together on future projects.”

