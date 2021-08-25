The group was formerly held at Collydean Community Centre, but will now be based at Glenrothes Community Sports and Health Hub on Pitcoudie Avenue.

The club was created in 2016 by Elaine Roberts and Luke Ambler, after Andrew Roberts, Elaine’s son took his own life aged 23.

After Andrew’s passing, Andy’s Man Club was set up for men aged 18 and above where they can speak openly about their mental health in a judgment-free, non-clinical environment.

The club now has three groups in Fife located in Glenrothes, Dunfermline, and St Andrews, with over 60 other locations across the United Kingdom.

Sessions run on a Monday night at 7pm across 60 locations, the addresses of which can be found at: www.andysmanclub.co.uk. If you would like anymore information or have any questions, please email: [email protected].

