Fife scraps charges for leisure activities for youngsters in school holidays

The cash from Fife Council means that the popular Quid-A-Kid promotion will now be free.

It is run by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust which manages leisure centres and swimming pools across the region.

The initiative offers youngsters aged 17 and under the opportunity to stay active during the October school break to swim, play racquet sports or football.

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The trust is also offering five-day multi-activity camps which include swimming, pool inflatable fun, hockey, football, netball, basketball, racquet sports and arts and crafts.

Emma Walker, chief executive for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “It is fantastic news that we can now offer youngsters across Fife free access to our facilities over the October holidays.

“Thanks to funding from Fife Council, families can take advantage of the offer at a time when household budgets are stretched.

“As a charitable trust, we are committed to engaging more young people with physical activity at an early age to encourage a lifelong interest in staying active.”She added: “We hope people take advantage of this offer and see it as an opportunity to get active and have fun.”

The decision to scrap the charges was welcomed by Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for community and leisure.

She said: “We know how important it is for both mental and physical well-being, for our children and young people to stay active.

“Now more than ever the cost of activities should not be a barrier for anyone. The rising cost of living is having a huge impact on families, and this is just one of a range of measures to help support Fifers through the coming months.

“This offer will complement the free activities which will be on offer at many of our Café Inc venues.”Café Inc is a free, lunch club, which is open to all with no need to book or register.

Added Cllr Erskine: “We encourage all families to come along, enjoy a bite to eat and some company, and in many areas, there are fun family activities too.