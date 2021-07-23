Fife shopping centre wedding fayre wants couple to join the show and tie the knot

The Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy is set to host its first large wedding fayre this autumn with stalls and activities spread throughout the mall.

And the woman behind the event, is also looking to offer a wedding ceremony to a well deserving local couple who have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic and would never have had the opportunity to tie the knot otherwise.

Lisa Ferguson owner of LJ Events by lj in Kinghorn, has been a wedding and events decorator for three years.

Lisa Ferguson, who owns business LJ Events by lj, is organising the wedding fayre. Lisa is pictured with her husband (and silent business partner) Peetrie

And she could be about to offer one couple a unique wedding.

She said: “I thought we have everything we need in the one place to be able to offer a free ceremony to a deserving couple who would love to be married but just don’t have the means to do, so I started contacting my suppliers.

"Amy King bridal is offering the bridal dress whilst Jennifer of Kirk Wynd Highland House is offering the hire of any kilts. Cally Forbes of Silver Threads has agreed to be the celebrant at the ceremony, Joanne Morton owner of JCM Beauty Studio has offered to do the bridal make up, Piper Dean Saunders Piper will pipe the bride down the aisle and I will cover the decor.”

The lucky couple should be put forward via her Facebook business page – and those nominating should give the reasons why their chosen couple should win.

The wedding fayre is set to take place in the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy over two days in October.

The event promises to bring spectacle to the centre as the new owners continue to ring the changes.

The Wedding & Events Fantastia event is free and scheduled to take place over two days on October 22 and 23 and it will feature over 40 suppliers from all walks of the wedding and events industry.

Lisa said there is still space for another 10 suppliers, while making sure the event still adheres to all health and safety and Covid guidelines.

She said: “I was contacted by Alasdair Irving, manager of the Mercat who found me on Google after he had the idea of a wedding fayre in the shopping centre.

"I met him, and before I knew it, I was showcasing a wedding fayre that will run through the premises.

“I also knew from my own experience how hard this particular industry has been hit due to Covid so my thought process was - let’s put on a massive fayre, help as many businesses as we possibly can in the industry, whilst also putting Kirkcaldy High Street back on the map.”

She continued: “There will be lots of stalls with everything from favours, cakes, vintage wedding cars and venues to bridal wear, decor, photographers and entertainment.”

Piper Dean Saunders will perform at the Mercat entrance and there will also be performances from singer Fiona MacKenzie and band The Dirty Martinis.

Lisa’s daughter Jordyn Ferguson of DYN Photography, will be taking pictures while R&R Farm Cafe of Craigencalt Farm, Kinghorn will offer food from a grilling station.

The winning couple will be chosen at random on September 30.

The wedding ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 23 at 1.00pm in The Mercat.

Anyone wanting to take part should contact Lisa via her Facebook business page.

