Fife singer re-works James Blunt hit single in new Scottish tourism campaign

The singing talents of Cameron Barnes will form the soundtrack to the next phase of VisitScotland’s successful Scotland is Calling campaign.

The artist from Methil has recorded a reworking of James Blunt’s hit ‘Bonfire Heart’ to accompany a new video which draws on the emotions that only a holiday to Scotland can unlock.

It signals a new phase of the multi-million pound global marketing campaign to bring visitors back to Scotland following the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cammy Barnes is spearheading the new campaign

The £8.5m campaign is running in key markets such as America, France, Germany, and the UK. It will target people who are already thinking about their next holiday and includes partnerships with global brands like National Geographic, Expedia, and NBC.

A specially-created video will draw on how it feels to visit Scotland by highlighting the country’s breath-taking scenery and unmissable experiences through the eyes of visitors.

Cameron said: “When I was asked to work on this project all the wonderful memories and feelings of my own childhood holidays in Scotland came flooding back and made me smile.

The new campaign aims to promote Scotland and bring more visitors this summer

“Fishing for crabs in Portree harbour on the Isle of Skye, watching the salmon leaping up the waterfall at the Hermitage, walking in the Perthshire woods by Dunkeld - so many lovely images in my head that will stay with me forever.

“Now I have to pinch myself to think that my voice will be heard all over the world and will help to encourage so many people to visit our beautiful Scotland. I could not be more proud.”

With 16-34 year olds expected to among the first to travel this year, VisitScotland is focusing the next phase of Scotland is Calling on attracting younger visitors, ensuring Scotland is at the front of mind with those who are yet to confirm their 2022 travel plans.

In 2019, Scotland welcomed 3.5 million overnight international visitors.

Ivan McKee, Tourism Minister, said: “The Scotland is Calling campaign will benefit every part of the tourism sector, in particular international inbound operators to rebuild after the challenges of Covid.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.